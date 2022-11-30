YSRC general secretary welcomes transfer of Viveka murder case trial to Telangana 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government Advisor (Public Affairs) and YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy welcomed the Supreme Court orders transferring the trial of the former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case to Telangana.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, Sajjala said it is a welcome move and they would be happy to know those behind the killing of Viveka, who is the uncle of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. At the same time, he found fault with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s attempt to get political mileage out of it, which was evident from his tweet.

“Yesterday, when the Supreme Court questioned the High Court order, Naidu might have slept and did not react, but today, when the Supreme Court transferred the case trial to Telangana, he took to Twitter. Earlier, the Supreme Court said it will transfer the Viveka murder case trial to another State and today it named the State,” he said.

The YSRC leader said the case trial can be conducted anywhere. “If the trial is done there (Telangana) it is good. No one can hide the truth. Our leader Jagan Mohan Reddy is open-natured. We did not object when the case investigation was handed over to CBI. All we want is for the culprit to be brought to book and punished,” he asserted.

Stating that there is no need to react to the comments of Naidu, who is an expert in managing the system, Sajjala said it is up to judges to decide where and how the trial is conducted. If they think by conducting the trial in another State, the victim's family will get justice, they will do it.

“If it was Naidu, he would have questioned it. However, ours is not the level of Naidu, who threatened the Centre ‘If you have your CBI, we have our CID’. But, we are always ready to face Naidu politics,” he averred.

Sajjala said the Supreme Court on Monday reacted seriously on certain issues pertaining to the High Court’s verdict on Amaravati, particularly the time limit. It also found fault with the court's interference in the powers vested with the elected government Constitutionally.

“What we have been saying all along for the welfare of the State, the same was stated by the apex court. We are committed to ensuring justice for farmers who gave their lands for the capital. Amaravati will be the legislative capital and will have more institutions. The development of Amaravati will benefit farmers. The government is going in a positive direction,” he explained.

The YSRC leader recalled the days when the lands were forcibly taken by TDP and lambasted the opposition for its venomous propaganda against the YSRC government that it was neglecting the farmers who gave lands.“Besides ensuring justice to farmers, care will be taken to ensure the government investment in Amaravati is not lost,” he assured.

Sajjala found fault with a section of the media for distorting what the apex court said and giving misleading headlines. He said the people should realise the politics being played on the Amaravati issue. On Pawan Kalyan, the YSRC leader opined that the Jana Sena chief has become a puppet in the hands of the TDP chief and acting as per the latter’s script.

Expresses anguish over Sharmila’s arrest

Sajjala expressed anguish over the arrest of YS Sharmila in Telangana and said it was his own view and he will not react on behalf of YSRC. “Her’s is a different party and its agenda is different from ours,” he said

Naidu ridicules Jagan for their inability to probe the case

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision to transfer the trial of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case to Telangana, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu ridiculed the YSRC government for not even being able to investigate the murder of Vivekananda Reddy, who was the paternal uncle of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The TDP chief wondered where will Jagan hide his head now

