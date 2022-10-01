Home States Andhra Pradesh

Act on TV shows sans censorship: Andhra HC to Centre

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday questioned the Centre if it will take any action against the shows like Bigg Boss, which are being telecast without any censorship.

Published: 01st October 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court . (File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh High Court . (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday questioned the Centre if it will take any action against the shows like Bigg Boss, which are being telecast without any censorship. A PIL was filed by social worker and film producer Kethireddy Jagadeeswara Reddy seeking court’s direction to the government to stop the telecast of Bigg Boss, which is misleading youth by encouraging obscene, indecent, immoral and violent tendencies. A similar PIL was filed in 2019.

Hearing the petition, a division bench comprising Justice Akula Venkata Seshasai and Justice Duppala Venkataramana, questioned why the Centre has failed to file counter in the PIL filed in 2019. It asked the Centre, if it has any thoughts of bringing a legislation to control such shows.  The court sought to know if the Centre is even thinking of responding on social issues.

Directing the Centre to submit details of what measures are being taken against shows like Bigg Boss, the court served notices to Union Home Secretary, Central Board of Film Certification, Secretary of Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Secretary of Ministry of Women and Child Welfare. Posting the case hearing to October 11, the court sought to know what message do organisers of the shows such as Bigg Boss want to send to the people.Petitioner’s counsel G Sivaprasad Reddy said Bigg Boss is promoting indecency and obscenity. The show is being telecast sans censorship. Though the sixth edition of the show is being telecast, there has been no action from the Centre, he added.

Responding to his argument, the bench expressed concern over what is being telecast on TVs. When the court asked the Centre what measures it is taking against such shows, the petitioner’s counsel intervened and explained the objectionable way in which participants of Bigg Boss are behaving. He read out the guidelines issued by the Indian Broadcasting Foundation for such shows. The court after going through the guidelines, said unlike yesteryears’ message oriented films and shows, today’s shows and movies are such that an entire family is unable to sit together and watch them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Bigg Boss
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp