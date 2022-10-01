Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra HC stays GO on two MEOs per mandal

Published: 01st October 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday issued interim stay orders directing the State government not to proceed further on GO No 154, issued to appoint two MEOs per mandal till October 20. The case hearing was adjourned to October 20.

Hearing a petition filed by a few headmasters (Grade 2) working in Zilla Parishad high schools challenging the GO 154 issued on September 16 as part of educational reforms, Justice K Manmadha Rao observed that to create 692 posts in accordance with GO, Presidential Order is needed. Petitioners’ counsel senior advocate Pratap Narayan Sanghi and advocate Manoj Kumar argued that the State government had recently given full additional charge as MEOs to 250 headmasters working in government schools, but at the same time kept aside those working in ZP schools. This action of the government has denied promotional prospects of the petitioners.

Putting forth his argument, special government pleader Kasa Jaganmohan Reddy dismissed petitioners’ conduct as apprehension and asserted that creation of new posts will address the unresolved issue pending for years.

He further argued that stopping the GO will create confusion in administration of schools and urged the court not to intervene. After hearing arguments of both the sides, the Judge said a Presidential Order is a must for creating new posts and directed the government not to proceed further till the next hearing.

‘PRESIDENTIAL ORDER A MUST’
Justice K Manmadha Rao observed that to create 692 Mandal Education Officer posts in accordance with GO 154, a Presidential Order is needed and directed the State government not to proceed further in the matter till the next hearing

Andhra Pradesh High Court
India Matters
