DGP appears before Andhra HC, clarifies vehicle seizure

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that as per the Essential Commodities Act, only Inspector has the right to seize vehicles for illegal transportation of essential commodities.

The DGP appeared before Justice Battu Devanand in person, following the latter’s direction in a writ petition filed by Sk Mohammad of Maruthinagar in Nandikotkur mandal of Nandyal district to explain the rule position. The petitioner complained that orders for officials below the rank of Inspector are not allowed to seize vehicles in illegal transportation of essential commodities (PDS rice in this case), were violated.

The DGP said seizure of vehicles by the personnel below the rank of Inspector is illegal. The inquest performed by the government officials in place of a third neutral party also has no legal standing. He explained that a circular was issued clearly stating the rule position and responsibilities as to who should seize the vehicles. District Superintendents of Police are implementing the orders in the circular issued, he said.

The DGP assured the court that henceforth, care will be taken to ensure no violation of the Essential Commodities Act happens and see that the circular is implemented strictly. Advocate General S Sriram on behalf of DGP informed the court that Pamulapadu Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector, who seized the vehicle in Nandikotkur case, were suspended. The judge observed that had the circular implemented effectively, there would not be any writ filled in the court.

He said the objective of summoning the DGP is to get clarity and it is not a punishment. In response, the DGP said he is not treating it as a punishment. Later, the case hearing was adjourned.

