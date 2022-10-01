Home States Andhra Pradesh

Parents get life sentence for rape of minor girl

The minor daughter, then aged 13 years, had filed a case against her parents on November 3, 2018, at Palamaner Urban police station.

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A special Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court on Friday sentenced a couple to life imprisonment after convicting them of rape of their minor daughter. The Court convicted the 45-year-old man for raping his daughter with the support of his 35-year-old wife.

The convicts were accused on the basis of witnesses and documents, including medical examination report of the victim. The Judge said, “Exemplary punishment is required for the crime to deter other miscreants involved in such heinous offence.” The minor daughter, then aged 13 years, had filed a case against her parents on November 3, 2018, at Palamaner Urban police station.

