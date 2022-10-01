Pensioners to get Rs 1,590.50 crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for distribution of pensions to 62.53 lakh beneficiaries from October 1 to 5. The State government has released Rs 1,590.50 crore towards social security pensions to all village/ward secretariats through welfare corporations. In a release issued on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Budi Mutyala Naidu informed that pension will be disbursed at the doorstep of beneficiaries. A total of 2.66 lakh village/ward volunteers and 15,000 welfare education assistants/ward welfare development secretaries will take part in pension distribution. Call centres set up in DRDA offices of all the districts will monitor pension distribution, he added.