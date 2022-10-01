Visakhapatnam: Woman attempts suicide with daughters, one survives

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A young mother poisoned her two daughters before consuming it herself, allegedly after being harassed for begetting two girls, police said on Friday. The woman and her younger daughter died on Friday, while the older child has been undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Sailaja and Akshita, aged one. The 4.5-year-old second child is reportedly out of danger. Police have arrested Sailaja’s husband Mohan Krishna, an outsourcing employee, based on a complaint by Sailaja’s parents. Mohan’s mother has also been booked.

Police said the couple had been living with their daughters at Maddilapalem. The alleged harassment forced the woman to consume poison on Tuesday night after feeding the same substance to the girls.

Police said Sailaja hailed from Naavaram in Rajahmahendravaram, while Mohan was from Vizianagaram. They got married on August 5, 2017.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

