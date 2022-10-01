Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSR Aarogyasri scheme to provide more medical procedures from October 15

With the addition of new vehicles, the number of 108 ambulances will touch 1,108.

Published: 01st October 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy offers prayers at Tirumala temple on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: ​The enhanced number of medical procedures under the YSR Aarogyasri scheme will be implemented only from October 15 due to certain technical reasons, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy told a review meeting of senior health department officials on Friday.

The chief minister had announced in the recently concluded Assembly session that procedures would be increased to 3,254 from the existing 2,446, and that they would be provided from October 5.

The expenditure on Aarogyasri has now tripled from what it was during the tenure of the previous government, Jagan told the officials. Plans are afoot to roll out 432 new 104 mobile medical units by December. With the addition of new vehicles, the number of 108 ambulances will touch 1,108.

Detailing the spending, he revealed that the government has pumped in Rs 2,500 crore for Aarogyasri for adding more procedures, and `300 crore for Arogya Asara. Besides, Rs 400 crore was spent for 104 and 108 vehicles.

Briefing the chief minister, the officials said 12 types of diagnostic kits and 67 types of medicines have been made available in village clinics, besides Covid-19 kits. Jagan urged them to conduct a monthly audit to ensure adequate staff in hospitals, and report it to higher officials.

Increase patient diet charges: CM directs officials

Filling up any vacancy immediately should be a constant process, Jagan said, while asking them to consider the setting up of a Medical Recruitment Board. He also instructed officials to increase patient diet charges to `100 per day. Construction of new medical colleges and works on Urban Health Clinics must be completed by November, he added.

Highlighting the State’s strong healthcare, officials said Andhra Pradesh has bagged six out of the 10 Ayushman Utkrishtata Puraskaar (Awards) given by the Centre. Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajani, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharrma, Medical and Health Principal Secretary MT Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary (Covid Management and Vaccination), M Ravichandra, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner J Nivas, Finance Secretary N Gulzar and others were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSR Aarogyasri Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp