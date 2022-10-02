CID serves notice on son of ex-minister Ayyanna Patrudu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Crime Investigation Department registered a case against Telugu Desam Party social media wing iTDP co-convener Chintakayala Vijay, son of former minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu and served notice on him under Section 41A of CrPC on Saturday.

The CID received a complaint from a person (name not disclosed) alleging that iTDP intentionally circulated a photo of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife with a caption ‘BharathiPay’ on all the social media platforms. During investigation, it was found that Vijay was the man behind the post and registered a case against him on Saturday, said APCID officials. As part of the probe, they tried to contact Vijay over phone for questioning him pertaining to the post, but failed as he was not reachable.

As he failed to respond, a team of CID officials visited Vijay’s house in Hyderabad and tried to hand over the notice to his family members. When they refused, the CID officials pasted the notice on the door.The CID officials asked Vijay to appear before the investigation officer at 10:30 pm on October 6 at the cybercrime police station in Mangalagiri along with his proof of identity, residence, mobile phones and other electronic gadgets. “We have found his involvement in promoting the fake social media post defaming the CM’s wife,” the CID officials stated.

