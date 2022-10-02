Harish, KCR have no moral right to speak against AP: Ambati Rambabu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to Telangana State Finance Minister T Harish Rao’s comments against the governance in Andhra Pradesh, Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu on Saturday said neither Harish Rao nor his uncle and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has the moral right to comment on AP.

“It is not proper for them to point fingers at Andhra Pradesh. They have their own policies and we have our own. Where is the need to compare with us? If they want to compare, let them compare with us in every sphere of activity and I dare Harish Rao on this aspect,’’ Ambati said.

He went on to add that Andhra Pradesh topped the list in implementation of welfare programmes though its revenue might be less than Telangana. “Your party is getting weakened in Telangana. Do you think that you can sustain if you criticise Andhra Pradesh?’’ Ambati questioned.

On other issues, he described the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme as a revolutionary initiative. He also flayed the Opposition TDP and its friendly media for the false propaganda against the YSRC government on Polavaram project, while terming Maha Padayatra of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi a futile exercise.

Addressing mediapersons, Ambati said Gadapa Gadapaku is a mass contact programme taking governance to the doorstep of people. Castigating the TDP leadership for misleading people on the development of the State and welfare programmes of the YSRC government, he came down heavily on a section of media, which toed TDP line and made false coverage of the recent stakeholders meeting conducted by the Centre on Polavaram. “There is no truth in media reports that the stakeholder States Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Telangana have sought a joint survey in the meeting held by the Centre on Polavaram,” he clarified.

The Central Water Commission cleared the project between 2009 and 2011 after a careful study of all aspects, he said, adding that the recent meeting on Polavaram was held on the directions of the Supreme Court. “The Centre made it clear that there is no need for a joint survey now,” he averred. “As our party chief and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, we will win all the 175 Assembly seats and the TDP is bound to lose even in Kuppam, the home constituency of Naidu,” he asserted.

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to Telangana State Finance Minister T Harish Rao’s comments against the governance in Andhra Pradesh, Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu on Saturday said neither Harish Rao nor his uncle and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has the moral right to comment on AP. “It is not proper for them to point fingers at Andhra Pradesh. They have their own policies and we have our own. Where is the need to compare with us? If they want to compare, let them compare with us in every sphere of activity and I dare Harish Rao on this aspect,’’ Ambati said. He went on to add that Andhra Pradesh topped the list in implementation of welfare programmes though its revenue might be less than Telangana. “Your party is getting weakened in Telangana. Do you think that you can sustain if you criticise Andhra Pradesh?’’ Ambati questioned. On other issues, he described the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme as a revolutionary initiative. He also flayed the Opposition TDP and its friendly media for the false propaganda against the YSRC government on Polavaram project, while terming Maha Padayatra of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi a futile exercise. Addressing mediapersons, Ambati said Gadapa Gadapaku is a mass contact programme taking governance to the doorstep of people. Castigating the TDP leadership for misleading people on the development of the State and welfare programmes of the YSRC government, he came down heavily on a section of media, which toed TDP line and made false coverage of the recent stakeholders meeting conducted by the Centre on Polavaram. “There is no truth in media reports that the stakeholder States Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Telangana have sought a joint survey in the meeting held by the Centre on Polavaram,” he clarified. The Central Water Commission cleared the project between 2009 and 2011 after a careful study of all aspects, he said, adding that the recent meeting on Polavaram was held on the directions of the Supreme Court. “The Centre made it clear that there is no need for a joint survey now,” he averred. “As our party chief and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, we will win all the 175 Assembly seats and the TDP is bound to lose even in Kuppam, the home constituency of Naidu,” he asserted.