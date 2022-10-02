Home States Andhra Pradesh

IT Minister Gudivada seeks 5G services for AP

Amarnath, along with IT Ministers from various States, attended the digital conference.

Published: 02nd October 2022

YSR Congress MLA Gudivada Amarnath

Gudivada Amarnath (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for IT Gudivada Amarnath has sought extension of 5G services to Andhra Pradesh. Amarnath, who participated in the launching of 5G services by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Digital India Conference in New Delhi on Saturday, urged the Union IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar to expand the 5G services to AP also.

Amarnath, along with IT Ministers from various States, attended the digital conference. Speaking on the occasion, he informed the Union Minister that the IT and electronic sectors have been witnessing rapid development in Andhra Pradesh. “If 5G services are launched, the two sectors will achieve further development,” he said. Amarnath said the Union Minister responded positively to his plea for launch of 5G services in AP.

