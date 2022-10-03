39-year-old woman drowns in Vizag beach   

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 39-year-old woman from Hyderabad died due to drowning at sea at YMCA beach on Sunday. According to police, seven members of three Muslim families from Hyderabad came to Vizag for spending holidays. They went to the beach in the evening. However, their joy trip ended in a tragedy as one of the members, Sabiya Azam, was dragged into the sea by strong currents. Though she was brought back to the shore and given first aid, she died while being shifted to hospital.

