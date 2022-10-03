39-year-old woman drowns in Vizag beach   

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 39-year-old woman from Hyderabad died due to drowning at sea at YMCA beach on Sunday. According to police, seven members of three Muslim families from Hyderabad came to Vizag for spending holidays. They went to the beach in the evening. However, their joy trip ended in a tragedy as one of the members, Sabiya Azam, was dragged into the sea by strong currents. Though she was brought back to the shore and given first aid, she died while being shifted to hospital.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Six pilgrims drown in river in Thanjavur, 2 bodies recovered
Ukrainian troops claim gains in Russia-annexed region
UN: 5.7 million Pakistani flood victims to face food crisis
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Swede Paabo who sequenced Neanderthal DNA wins Nobel Medicine Prize
'Nude worship': Minor disrobed in Karnataka after father defaults on loan repayment