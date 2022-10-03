Home States Andhra Pradesh

571 drug addicts ended lives in Andhra Pradesh in 2021: Minister

Govt takes up campaign to prevent suicides in State; four districts identified for Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

Published: 03rd October 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Taneti Vanitha (YouTube screengrab)

Andhra Pradesh minister Taneti Vanitha (YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 571 alcohol and drug addicts committed suicide for various reasons in Andhra Pradesh in 2021, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha informed the Legislative Assembly during the recently concluded Monsoon session. 

She was responding to a query raised on the number of suicides in the State due to consumption of drugs and addiction to alcohol.The minister added that the police department has been investigating the cause behind the suicides. 

The State government, in coordination with the Indian Psychiatric Society of AP branch, has been conducting campaigns to prevent suicides, the minister said. Society has also come forward to be part of the counselling centres being run by the State police.

On steps taken to reduce suicides, the minister informed the House that four lakh youngsters were made to take an oath that they would not indulge in any kind of drug abuse or alcohol consumption.She said that around 10 lakh youngsters were sensitised in the rallies, webinars and elocution competitions and added that the government has also roped in Mahila Police to conduct meetings in villages to sensitise the rural youth on the harm that drugs and alcohol can cause.

Similarly, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) is also conducting campaigns to educate people to keep them away from consuming illicit liquor.On the enforcement side, the minister said as many as seven static check posts were being established in the Agency areas of Anakapalli and Alluri Sitrama Raju districts to prevent smuggling of ganja to other States.

The State government has also kept constant surveillance at National Highway toll plazas. With the help of Advanced Data Processing Research Institute (ADRIN), 973 villages in 10 mandals near the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) have been identified where ganja was being cultivated, Vanitha said.

Further, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has identified four districts where Nasha Mukth Bharat Campaign has been initiated. The State government has also been conducting meetings with Odisha to address the issue, she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alcohol Drugs Drug addicts Taneti Vanitha
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp