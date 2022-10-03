Home States Andhra Pradesh

Brahmotsavams: Lord Malayappa Swamy rides Hanumantha Vahana 

The devotees pulled a chariot carrying Lord Sri Malayappa Swamy along with His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi.

Celestial ride of Lord Malayappa taken out on Swarna Ratham on Day-6 of Brahmotsavams in Tirumala on Sunday.

Celestial ride of Lord Malayappa taken out on Swarna Ratham on Day-6 of Brahmotsavams in Tirumala on Sunday. (Photo | Madhav K)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: On the sixth day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams in Tirumala Hanumantha Vahana Seva was conducted in the morning. Lord Sri Malayappa decked as Sri Ramachandramurty took out a celestial ride on his favourite and loyal Hanumantha Vahana to bless the devotees. The unique Sudarshana Salagrama Haram has adorned Sri Rama. Hanumantha Vahana Seva signifies the message of learning to render service with devotion, dedication and loyalty like Hanuman.

On the day, Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit offered prayers at Tirumala temple along with his family members. On his arrival at Maha Dwaram on Sunday morning, he was offered a traditional welcome by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman YV Subba Reddy and executive officer (EO) AV Dharma Reddy.

After Darshan of Srivaru, the CJI was offered Vedaseervachanam by pundits at Ranganayakula Mandapam. Later, the TTD chairman presented the protocol dignitaries with Theertha Prasadams and TTD 2023 calendars and diaries.

In the evening, women devotees participated in pulling Swarna Ratham. The devotees pulled a chariot carrying Lord Sri Malayappa Swamy along with His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi. Chief Justice of AP High Court Justice Prasant Kumar Misra, Acting CJ of High Court of Tamil Nadu Justice T Raja and others were present.

