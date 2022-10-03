Home States Andhra Pradesh

False cases foisted against Chintakayala Vijay, alleges ex-minister Kollu Ravindra

The TDP leader accused the ruling YSRC, which claims to be giving top priority to BCs, of oppressing them at every opportunity.

Published: 03rd October 2022 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

TDP leader Kollu Ravindra

TDP leader Kollu Ravindra (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Lambasting the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for targeting Opposition leaders, their relatives and supporters and harassing them on one pretext or other, TDP Politburo member and former minister Kollu Ravindra said false cases were foisted against Chintakayala Vijay, son of former minister Ayyanna Patrudu, for being active in iTDP.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, Ravindra said cases against Vijay could only be described as a vengeful act on the part of the ruling YSRC. “Vijay is active in iTDP. He has been campaigning against anti-people’s polices of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. For this reason alone, he is being harassed by the government using CID. They are not even leaving children to intimidate TDP leaders,” Ravindra alleged. 

The TDP leader accused the ruling YSRC, which claims to be giving top priority to BCs, of oppressing them at every opportunity. He cited the arrests of State TDP president K Atchannaidu and his own, which made him to stay in jail for 53 days. “Attack on Beeda Ravichandra, objectionable posts against Gouthu Sirisha and Vangalapudi Anitha show the true colours of the YSRC.  The CID has to pay a price in the coming days for its excesses,” he warned.

TAGS
Chintakayala Vijay Kollu Ravindra
