Gandhi’s ideology of non-violence hailed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 118th birth anniversary on Sunday.

Jagan paid floral tributes to the portraits of Gandhi and Shastri at his camp office. Later, in a Twitter message, he said the ideals and thoughts of these two great noble personalities for the greater good of the society will eternally resonate in every stride our nation makes to progress.

At a programme organised at the Raj Bhavan, the Governor said Gandhiji fought against the British with the weapon of non-violence, which was a new experiment and the entire world was surprised.

He said many leaders like Subhash Chandra Bose differed with the views of Mahatma Gandhi and felt that it was not possible to drive away such a powerful nation like British, but Mahatma Gandhi believed that it was possible to achieve Independence with the weapon of non-violence.

The Governor said in 1942, when Mahatma Gandhi gave the ultimate call to the Britishers to quit India, many people were also surprised and did not believe his call could have any effect on the mighty British. “But people from Himalayas to Kanyakumari came onto the streets in huge numbers and took part in the movement, without caring for bullets, that ultimately led the country towards Independence,” he recalled.

Harichandan said after India got independence, leaders of other countries fighting for freedom, were greatly influenced by Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violence method and adopted the same in their movements and that Gandhiji is worshipped all over the world and his birth anniversary is also observed as International Day of Non-violence.

The Governor said Lal Bahadur Shastri was a humble, soft-spoken but a strong leader, whose call ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ given during the Indo-Pak war of 1965, inspired the entire nation.

“Shastri gave the call to jawans to secure the borders and the farmers to produce enough foodgrains needed for the country during the time of crisis, which led the country to win the war as well as to become self-sufficient in food production,” he said.

