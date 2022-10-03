Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rains lash coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh

In the 24 hours ending 8:30 a.m. on Friday, heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places in Prakasam district of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Anantapur district of Rayalaseema. 

Published: 03rd October 2022 09:47 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains lashed parts of Kakinada, Anakapalle, Alluri Sitrama Raju, Visakhapatna, Srikakulam, Viziangaram and Krishna districts on Sunday. Overcast conditions prevailed at most of the places in both Coastal and Rayalaseema districts. 

According to the real-time data with the state planning department, on Sunday between 8:30 a.m. and 9 p.m., Prathipadu in Kakinada district recorded 8.7 cm of rainfall, the highest in the day. It was followed by Chodavaram in Anakapalle district (5.7 cm) and Koyyuru in Alluri Sitrama Raju district (5 cm). 

