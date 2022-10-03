Man ends life over harassment of loan agents in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: There seems to be no end to the harassment of loan app agents. A shift operator working in the electric sub-station allegedly died by suicide in Rajamahendravaram after being harassed by agents of online loan apps, Dowleswaram police said on Sunday. The victim was identified as Korasikha Srinivasa Rao (25) belonging to Dubacherla village in Nallajerla mandal of East Godavari district.

Rao’s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the sub station on Saturday. During the investigation, it was found that the shift operator has taken loans from instant loan apps and repaid it within time. Though he had repaid the loan, the loan app agents were allegedly harassing him, asking him to pay some more money. He was also allegedly threatened by the loan app agents saying that his morphed photos would be sent to his contacts, police said.

He contacted his office engineer over phone and told him that he was harassed by the loan agents and committed suicide in the bill collector room. Alerted by the office staff, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to the government hospital.The victim’s father Venkatrao filed a police complaint stating that his son died due to harassment of loan organisers. Dowleswaram SI Kesava Rao is investigating the case.

Rajamahendavaram MP Bharatram expressed shock over the suicide of shift operator at Dowleswaram sub-station. He said loan app agents were making phone calls from Bangladesh and threatening the persons who have taken loans and abusing them. He asked people to contact him immediately whenever they receive calls from loan app organisers. He said that he would take up the issue with the police immediately.

It may be recalled that a couple Kolli Durgarao and Kolli Lakxmi committed suicide in Rajamahendravaram after alleged harassment of loan app agents on September 7. The police had arrested 11 persons in connection with the case. The arrested were working for two apps — Handy Loans and Sped Loan. DSP Srilatha urged people not to fall prey to apps promising easy money at short notice. She urged the public not to install unverified apps.

Don’t take money from instant loan apps: DSP

