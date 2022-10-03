Union Bank of India launches social wellness initiative

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To mark the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Union Bank of India (UBI) on Sunday announced a special initiative to empower the under-privileged.The bank’s initiative, carried out from September 15 to October 1, aimed to promote financial inclusion, extend social security and social wellness.

In Vijayawada Zone, UBI opened 2,550 accounts under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, disbursed Rs 23.31-crore loans to 5,334 SHGs, offered assistance to 7,750 farmers through Kisan Credit Card and disbursed Rs 29.15-crore Mudra loans. The bank announced construction of six toilet blocks in schools and 10 toilet blocks for households in Vijayawada Zone.

VIJAYAWADA: To mark the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Union Bank of India (UBI) on Sunday announced a special initiative to empower the under-privileged.The bank’s initiative, carried out from September 15 to October 1, aimed to promote financial inclusion, extend social security and social wellness. In Vijayawada Zone, UBI opened 2,550 accounts under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, disbursed Rs 23.31-crore loans to 5,334 SHGs, offered assistance to 7,750 farmers through Kisan Credit Card and disbursed Rs 29.15-crore Mudra loans. The bank announced construction of six toilet blocks in schools and 10 toilet blocks for households in Vijayawada Zone.