Home States Andhra Pradesh

Union Bank of India launches social wellness initiative

The bank announced construction of six toilet blocks in schools and 10 toilet blocks for households in Vijayawada Zone.

Published: 03rd October 2022 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Union Bank of India.

Union Bank of India. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To mark the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Union Bank of India (UBI) on Sunday announced a special initiative to empower the under-privileged.The bank’s initiative, carried out from September 15 to October 1, aimed to promote financial inclusion, extend social security and social wellness.

In Vijayawada Zone, UBI opened 2,550 accounts under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, disbursed Rs 23.31-crore loans to 5,334 SHGs, offered assistance to 7,750 farmers through Kisan Credit Card and disbursed Rs 29.15-crore Mudra loans. The bank announced construction of six toilet blocks in schools and 10 toilet blocks for households in Vijayawada Zone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp