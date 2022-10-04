Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Acharya Nagarjuna University non-teaching staff get relief

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the authorities of Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) to consider the retirement age of non-teaching staff of the varsity as 62 years.

Published: 04th October 2022

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the authorities of Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) to consider the retirement age of non-teaching staff of the varsity as 62 years. Petitions were filed challenging the decision of the university Registrar to consider the retirement age of non-teaching staff as 60 even as the government has increased the retirement age of government employees to 62.  

Petitioners’ counsel S Lakshminarayana Reddy said though the university Vice-Chancellor took a decision to increase the retirement age to 62 in accordance with the government orders, the Registrar has considered the retirement age of non-teaching staff 60 only.

The counsel said the Registrar does not have any powers to take a decision on reducing the retirement age and it is the university governing council, which should take a decision, he contended. The court concurred with the argument of the petitioner's counsel and asked the university authorities to consider the retirement age of non-teaching staff as 62.

