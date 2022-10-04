Home States Andhra Pradesh

HC strikes down ban on entry of document writers into SROs

Arguing on behalf of the petitioners, advocate N Siva Reddy informed the court that similar orders were issued in 1993 and the same were struck down by the High Court then.

Published: 04th October 2022 06:31 AM

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh High Court has struck down the proceedings issued by the Stamps and Registration Department barring the entry of document writers and stamp vendors into sub-registrar offices (SROs) in the State. The court felt that it is improper to bar the entry of all the document writers and stamp vendors from entering the SROs just because some people were involved in corrupt practices. ‘

The imposition of a blanket ban on entry of document writers and stamp vendors into the SROs amounts to infringement of their fundamental rights, the court observed. The Commissioner of Stamps and Registration, issued proceedings on December 27, 2021, barring the entry of document writers and stamp vendors into the SROs and the same was challenged in court by AP Document Writers Welfare Association president PV Subba Rao and some others.

Arguing on behalf of the petitioners, advocate N Siva Reddy informed the court that similar orders were issued in 1993 and the same were struck down by the High Court then. The then government had gone for an appeal against the court order, but the division bench did not give any relief. After hearing the arguments, the court struck down the proceedings.

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Stamps and Registration Department sub-registrar offices PV Subba Rao
