Round table meet backs CM’s three-capital plan in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The round table conference on decentralised development held here on Monday, unanimously urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to go ahead with his three-capital plan for the prosperity of all the regions in the State.

Speaking at the round table conference, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao said all 26 districts are equal to the government. It has come up with the three-capital plan to ensure balanced regional development without any disparities. He asked the opposition TDP and others as to why they wanted the people of Uttarandhra to remain backward.

Asserting that the decentralised administration and development policy of Jagan is the right one for the State, he sought to know why TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu failed to learn a lesson from the Hyderabad experience.

Centralised and concentrated development in Hyderabad for 65 years, has denied development to other regions and post bifurcation of the State, the people of AP have been pushed back in development. Had there been decentralised development in the composite AP, the present situation would not have arisen. But the TDP chief is only worried about the property of his and his supporters in Amaravati, he deplored.

I&PR Minister Ch Srinivas Venu Gopalakrishna said the YSRC government is committed to uniform development of all regions of the State. Hence, it has proposed the setting up of three capitals for balanced regional growth. But it was unfortunate that Naidu was opposing it. The TDP has extended its support to padayatra of realtors of Amaravati to flare up regional passions, he alleged.

Local MP M Bharat Ram explained the examples of decentralised development in several States in the country. “There is nothing wrong in setting up of three capitals to promote balanced regional growth, the MP asserted.

Adikavi Nannaya University former vice-chancellor John Victor termed Maha Padayatra of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi from Amaravati to Arasavalli a realtors’ attempt to protect their selfish interests. Visakhapatnam should be the Executive Capital of the State as it has all the required infrastructure, besides growth potential. The attempts of some vested interests to stall the decentralised development plan should be thwarted, he said.

Rajya Sabha member Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose said Jagan wants to ensure that no region in the State is deprived of development and every district receives equal growth opportunities. We should learn lessons from history. Otherwise, people will teach a lesson to TDP, he warned.

Former minister Kurasala Kannababu, Chamber of Commerce former president Ashok Kumar Jain, former MLA R Suryaprakasa Rao, Dr Ganni Bhaskara Rao, Dr Karri Rama Reddy, social activists Pattapagalu Venkatrao, Jakkampudi Vijayalakshmi and several others from different walks of life took part in the meeting.

