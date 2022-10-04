Sirpur MLA involved in rice scam: BJP leader P Harish Babu

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: BJP leader P Harish Babu has accused Sirpur MLA Koneru Konappa of his involvement in the missing of Rs 3 crore worth of Public Distribution Scheme (PDS) rice from the Asifabad mandal level stock (MLS) point in Kumurambheem-Asifabad district.

Recently, vigilance officials from Hyderabad, in their routine inspection, found that 8,400 quintals of rice were missing but the records showed the stock was present in the godown. District Collector Rahul Raj suspended the Asifabad MLS point in-charge M Gopinath and ordered an inquiry. The rice mills in Sirpur mandal supply rice to Asifabad godown but for the last seven months, no rice was supplied but records showed that the rice had arrived and that bills put up towards transportation charges were cleared.

It is from the Asifabad stock point that rice is supplied to 87 ration shops in Asifabad, Wankidi, Kerameri, Kagaznagar and Tiryani mandals.

‘Officials kept mum’

Meanwhile, BJP Kagaznagar constituency in-charge P Harish Babu said that though a reconciliation meeting is held on the 5th of every month to check the stocks and their distribution to the ration shops, the officials kept quiet though they knew there was something fishy.

He said: “No rice was supplied to Asifabad MLS. However, records show that the rice had been supplied and transportation bills have been claimed. The officials did not take action against those responsible.”

He alleged that Sirpur MLA is involved in the scam. The ruling party leaders have brought pressure on Kagaznagar godown in-charge and when he did not do their bidding, they shifted to Asifabad MLS point, he added. He said his party would take up an agitation if no action is taken against those who are involved in the missing rice scam.

‘TWO-HOUR WINDOW’ FOR SMUGGLERS

Most of the rice comes from Vemsoor, Marlapadu and Kandukur villages in Telangana. Every morning between 2.30 and 4.30 am, the transporters smuggle the rice on their motorcycles. Each smuggler carries 1.5 quintals of rice per trip and does about three to four trips, said a resident of AP’s Bharanipadu village

