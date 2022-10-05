40 families stage protest in Srikakulam village

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: At least 40 families belonging to the Rajaka community staged a dharna at Bathuva village in G Sigadam mandal on Tuesday alleging that the villagers socially boycotted them. They staged a protest at Srikakulam collectorate on Monday along with Rajaka Corporation director Egalapati Yuvasri demanding the government take action against the villagers who boycotted them.

According to sources, the Rajaka community members boycotted their work demanding the villagers to increase the honorarium three months ago. However, the villagers refused to increase the honorarium. With this they refused to do the work.

Angered villagers, socially boycotted the 40 families and directed the other villagers not to provide any services to them. They refused to give groceries, water to the families until they resumed their work. Police and revenue officials resolved the issue after holding talks with both parties.

