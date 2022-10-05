Home States Andhra Pradesh

40 families stage protest in Srikakulam village

At least 40 families belonging to the Rajaka community staged a dharna at Bathuva village in G Sigadam mandal on Tuesday alleging that the villagers socially boycotted them.

Published: 05th October 2022 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Protests, strike, Protest Illustration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: At least 40 families belonging to the Rajaka community staged a dharna at Bathuva village in G Sigadam mandal on Tuesday alleging that the villagers socially boycotted them. They staged a protest at Srikakulam collectorate on Monday along with Rajaka Corporation director Egalapati Yuvasri demanding the government take action against the villagers who boycotted them. 

According to sources, the Rajaka community members boycotted their work demanding the villagers to increase the honorarium three months ago. However, the villagers refused to increase the honorarium. With this they refused to do the work.

Angered villagers, socially boycotted the 40 families and directed the other villagers not to provide any services to them. They refused to give groceries, water to the families until they resumed their work. Police and revenue officials resolved the issue after holding talks with both parties. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srikakulam
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp