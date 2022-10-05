Home States Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati Yatra not welcome at Tadepalligudem

Flex banners, black balloons against farmers’ padayatra come up across West Godavari town, police on high alert

Published: 05th October 2022 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Flex banners and black balloons opposing Maha Padayatra taken out by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi from Amaravati to Arasavalli, came up across Tadepalligudem on Tuesday ahead of the padayatra’s entry into the town. 

The padayatra of Amaravati farmers reached East Godavari district at Nallajerla on Monday. It entered West Godavari district at Venkataramagudem the same day. The padayatra is scheduled to reach Tadepalligudem on Wednesday. 

The ruling YSRC and several other people’s organisations are opposing the padayatra taken out by Amaravati farmers against the three-capital proposal of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. The flex banners contain slogans like ‘Amaravati real estate vaddu’ (we don’t want real estate), Andhra State Muddu (we like Andhra State), ‘Fake tourists in the guise of farmers, go back go back’, ‘Jagan thinks about State, Chandrababu always thinks about Amaravati Real Estate’, ‘Amaravati Padayatra a fake fight of 29 villages’, and ‘Amaravati is Bramaravati.’ The flex banners were put up in the name of YSRC Tadepalligudem town committee. 

When contacted, Tadepalligudem Circle Inspector Nagaraju said they have not received any compliant on the issue, but they have intensified patrol in the town to thwart any untoward incident. We have alerted the entire police force in the town for effective maintenance of law and order.’’ 

It may be recalled that in support of decentralised development and the three-capital proposal of the YSRC government, round table conferences were held in Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram during the past one week, which evoked a good response. 

A large number of intellectuals and eminent persons from different walks of life attended the round table conferences and extended their support to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s three-capital plan, stating that it will help promote balanced growth.

YSRC leaders alleged that the Opposition TDP was spearheading the fake padayatra in the name of Amaravati farmers for its real estate gains in the capital region. Meanwhile, the YSRC has given a call to the party cadre and the people to break coconuts in temples across the State on the auspicious occasion of Dasara seeking divine blessings for the decentralised development plan of the State government.

