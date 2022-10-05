Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra HC rejects plea to stay panel election

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has said contesting in an election is not a fundamental right but a statutory right. It said rejection of nomination is not a violation of fundamental right.

Published: 05th October 2022 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court.(File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh High Court (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has said contesting in an election is not a fundamental right but a statutory right. It said rejection of nomination is not a violation of fundamental right. It made these observations, while hearing a petition filed by C Vasudeva Rao, a section officer in the Revenue Department. 

Rao maintained that his nomination to contest in the AP Secretariat Section Officers Association election was rejected by the returning officer as his name did not match with the serial number in the members’ list.
Rao urged the court to put the election process on hold. His counsel T Singaiah Goud informed the court that the petitioner filed nomination to contest as secretary of the association and rejection of his nomination was violative of the fundamental rights of a person. 

Government Pleader (GAD) V Maheswara Reddy said the petition does not have maintainability and as the association was formed under the AP Societies Registration Act and it should be filed in the district court. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp