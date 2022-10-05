Andhra HC rejects plea to stay panel election

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has said contesting in an election is not a fundamental right but a statutory right. It said rejection of nomination is not a violation of fundamental right. It made these observations, while hearing a petition filed by C Vasudeva Rao, a section officer in the Revenue Department.

Rao maintained that his nomination to contest in the AP Secretariat Section Officers Association election was rejected by the returning officer as his name did not match with the serial number in the members’ list.

Rao urged the court to put the election process on hold. His counsel T Singaiah Goud informed the court that the petitioner filed nomination to contest as secretary of the association and rejection of his nomination was violative of the fundamental rights of a person.

Government Pleader (GAD) V Maheswara Reddy said the petition does not have maintainability and as the association was formed under the AP Societies Registration Act and it should be filed in the district court.

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has said contesting in an election is not a fundamental right but a statutory right. It said rejection of nomination is not a violation of fundamental right. It made these observations, while hearing a petition filed by C Vasudeva Rao, a section officer in the Revenue Department. Rao maintained that his nomination to contest in the AP Secretariat Section Officers Association election was rejected by the returning officer as his name did not match with the serial number in the members’ list. Rao urged the court to put the election process on hold. His counsel T Singaiah Goud informed the court that the petitioner filed nomination to contest as secretary of the association and rejection of his nomination was violative of the fundamental rights of a person. Government Pleader (GAD) V Maheswara Reddy said the petition does not have maintainability and as the association was formed under the AP Societies Registration Act and it should be filed in the district court.