Calls to loan app victims made from Hyderabad: AP cops

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The crackdown on loan app organisers and those facilitating or supporting them continued with the Andhra Pradesh police arresting five persons, including one who was running an unlicensed tele-call centre at Madhapur in Hyderabad. One of the accused, S Sai Kumar, has been running the call centre and making calls to the victims demanding them to pay the loan amount and threatening of sending derogatory messages to the victims friends and family members.

Kadapa district superintendent of police KKN Anburajan said they have received a complaint from a person, Bandi Sai Kumar Reddy of CK Dinne Mandal against harassment by loan app organisers. Special teams were formed to investigate the case and earlier arrested one of the accused.

The complainant, who works as a marketing manager in a cement company, applied for Rs 95,000 loan from Rupees Cash - Rupees Loan’ apps by uploading his phone number and Aadhar details. The app organisers credited Rs 65,000 into the account of Reddy. Though Reddy paid more than Rs 3.71 lakh through 52 transactions, the organisers continue to harass him to pay another Rs 99,000.

The organisers threatened to send messages to the family members and friends of Reddy branding him as a cheater. Tracing the UPI IDs and the account numbers used by the organisers, the police narrowed down on the accused.

One of them, S Sai Kumar, was running ITEDON Solutions Private Limited, an unlicenced call centre from Madhapur and has been making calls to the victims. He is getting the amount transferred to his employees and friends accounts and after taking commission has been transferring the same to the app organisers. Anburajan said they have identified `5 crore worth transactions done through the accounts of the employees and friends of Sai Kumar. These `5 crore were transferred to the account of the app organisers.

The main accused in these case are identified as Anbu of Tamil Nadu and John Yadav of Rajasthan based on the confession of Sai Kumar. Apart from Sai Kumar of Kothagudem district of Telangana, police have arrested J Siva of Nagar Kurnool, Palakollu Sai Teja of Kothagudem, N Naveen Goud and P Srikanth, both from Hyderabad.

The SP warned the youth against indulging in such online frauds and against furnishing their bank details and OTPs to any other second person either known or unknown. It many only conduit the flow of money from the innocents to the cheaters, he said. He added they are going to take action against the unlicensed ITEDON SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD Tele-call centre and remaining accused who are behind the offence.

