Drive to identify school dropouts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Department of School Education has urged the Grama Volunteer, Ward Volunteer and Village Secretariat, Ward Secretariat (GVWV&VSWS) Department to involve village and ward secretariat functionaries to identify 1.73 lakh school dropouts in the State and bring them back to school.

S Shan Mohan, Director of GVWV&VSWS Department, directed the Collectors to issue instructions to all MPDOs to involve Welfare and Education Assistants/WEDPS in identification of dropouts and initiate steps to enrol them in school.

