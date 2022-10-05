Five arrested for robbing man

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police on Tuesday arrested five people for attacking and robbing money from a commuter in Amurthaluru in Bapatla district.

The accused were identified as B Achinah, S Munaiah, K Srinu, K Koteswara Rao and J Siva Nageswar.

According to the police, Y Ramaiah of Chebrolu in Guntur district was heading to Cherukupalli, when a group attacked him and stole `50,000 from him.

Upon receiving a complaint, the police launched an investigation and arrested the five accused. A search was launched to nab two accused, who went missing.

