Home States Andhra Pradesh

Five held in loan app harassment case

He was even intimidating the borrowers, besides sending derogatory messages to their family members and friends. 

Published: 05th October 2022 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

arrest

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The crackdown on loan app organisers and those facilitating or supporting them continued on Tuesday with the State police arresting five persons, including one who was running an unlicensed tele-call centre at Madhapur in Hyderabad. The accused, S Sai Kumar, was running the call centre and making calls to the borrowers demanding repayment of loan amount. He was even intimidating the borrowers, besides sending derogatory messages to their family members and friends. 

Kadapa district Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan said they received a complaint from Bandi Sai Kumar Reddy of CK Dinne  mandal against a loan app organiser for harassment. Special teams were formed to investigate the case a an accused was arrested. 

The complainant, who works as a marketing manager in a cement company, applied for Rs 95,000 loan from ‘Rupees Cash - Rupees Loan’ app by uploading his phone number and Aadhaar card details. The app organisers credited Rs 65,000 into Reddy’s account. 

Though Reddy paid more than Rs 3.71 lakh through 52 transactions, the organisers continued to harass him to pay Rs 99,000 more. They threatened to send messages to the family members and friends of Reddy branding him as a cheater. Tracing the UPI IDs and the account numbers used by the organisers, the police narrowed down on the accused.

One of them, Sai Kumar, was running ITEDON Solutions Private Limited, an unlicensed call centre in Madhapur. He was getting the amount transferred to his employees and friends accounts. After taking commission, he was transferring the same to the app organisers. 

The SP said they identified transactions worth Rs 5 crore done through the accounts of the employees and friends of Sai Kumar. The main accused in the case were identified as Anbu of Tamil Nadu and John Yadav of Rajasthan. Apart from Sai Kumar of Kothagudem district in Telangana, police arrested J Siva of Nagarkurnool, P Sai Teja of Kothagudem, N Naveen Goud and P Srikanth of Hyderabad. The SP urged people not to furnish their bank account details and OTPs to any other second person either known or unknown to protect themselves from cyber frauds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
loan app loan fraud Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp