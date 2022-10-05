Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nellore: Policeman, mother booked for dowry harassment

Disha police have filed a dowry harassment and domestic violence cases against Sub-Inspector Sk Mehaboob Subhani of Vedayapalem police station of Nellore city.

Published: 05th October 2022 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Dowry, Marriage, Dowry Death

(Express Illustrations | Durgadatt Pandey)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Disha police have filed a dowry harassment and domestic violence cases against Sub-Inspector Sk Mehaboob Subhani of Vedayapalem police station of Nellore city. Police are on the lookout for the SI, who is absconding. Based on a complaint filed by the Sub-Inspector’s wife, a woman constable, case was registered against the SI and his mother Noor Jahan. 

Subhani, hailing from Ponakepalli in Guntur district, was on leave. According to the complaint, Subhani while working as SI in Santhapeta police station in 2018, proposed to her when she was working as a constable there. Subhani married her in August 2020 and they started residing in a rented house in Podalakuru road in Nellore city. The victim became pregnant by February 2021. The SI and his mother forced the woman constable to go for abortion and she resisted the move. 

Subhani forcibly given tablets for abortion in March last. The SI shifted their residence to Jyothi Nagar and he along with his mother and sister Shabeena allegedly harassed her for dowry. “Subhani and his mother and sister harassed me seeking a dowry of Rs 50 lakh. They attacked me on August 2. They fled from the house after I fell unconscious,” said the victim.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dowry harassment Nellore
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp