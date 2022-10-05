Nellore: Policeman, mother booked for dowry harassment

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Disha police have filed a dowry harassment and domestic violence cases against Sub-Inspector Sk Mehaboob Subhani of Vedayapalem police station of Nellore city. Police are on the lookout for the SI, who is absconding. Based on a complaint filed by the Sub-Inspector’s wife, a woman constable, case was registered against the SI and his mother Noor Jahan.

Subhani, hailing from Ponakepalli in Guntur district, was on leave. According to the complaint, Subhani while working as SI in Santhapeta police station in 2018, proposed to her when she was working as a constable there. Subhani married her in August 2020 and they started residing in a rented house in Podalakuru road in Nellore city. The victim became pregnant by February 2021. The SI and his mother forced the woman constable to go for abortion and she resisted the move.

Subhani forcibly given tablets for abortion in March last. The SI shifted their residence to Jyothi Nagar and he along with his mother and sister Shabeena allegedly harassed her for dowry. “Subhani and his mother and sister harassed me seeking a dowry of Rs 50 lakh. They attacked me on August 2. They fled from the house after I fell unconscious,” said the victim.

