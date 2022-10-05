Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan deserves opportunity: Chiranjeevi

Tollywood star Chiranjeevi expressed his desire that people of the State should give an opportunity to his younger brother and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to serve them. 

Published: 05th October 2022 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi. (File Photo)

Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tollywood star Chiranjeevi expressed his desire that people of the State should give an opportunity to his younger brother and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to serve them. 

“I am well aware of the dedication and honesty of my younger brother right from his childhood.  He is not polluted. We need such a dedicated leader now. Definitely my support will be to my brother Pawan Kalyan” he asserted.

Interacting with mediapersons on Tuesday ahead of the release of his film ‘Godfather’, he felt that his exit from active politics and maintaining silence may help his brother to emerge as a strong leader. Stating that he did not extend his support to his brother in the past, Chiranjeevi said he may support Pawan Kalyan in the future as he is his younger brother.

It may noted here that Chiranjeevi distanced from politics after the completion of his Rajya Sabha tenure. He did not make any comments on supporting the Jana Sena Party so far though his fans organised a meeting in support of Pawan Kalyan. Chiranjeevi is maintaining cordial relations with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and met him on several occasions to discuss the issues related to the film industry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chiranjeevi Pawan Kalyan Jana Sena
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp