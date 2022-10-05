Pawan Kalyan deserves opportunity: Chiranjeevi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tollywood star Chiranjeevi expressed his desire that people of the State should give an opportunity to his younger brother and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to serve them.

“I am well aware of the dedication and honesty of my younger brother right from his childhood. He is not polluted. We need such a dedicated leader now. Definitely my support will be to my brother Pawan Kalyan” he asserted.

Interacting with mediapersons on Tuesday ahead of the release of his film ‘Godfather’, he felt that his exit from active politics and maintaining silence may help his brother to emerge as a strong leader. Stating that he did not extend his support to his brother in the past, Chiranjeevi said he may support Pawan Kalyan in the future as he is his younger brother.

It may noted here that Chiranjeevi distanced from politics after the completion of his Rajya Sabha tenure. He did not make any comments on supporting the Jana Sena Party so far though his fans organised a meeting in support of Pawan Kalyan. Chiranjeevi is maintaining cordial relations with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and met him on several occasions to discuss the issues related to the film industry.

VIJAYAWADA: Tollywood star Chiranjeevi expressed his desire that people of the State should give an opportunity to his younger brother and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to serve them. “I am well aware of the dedication and honesty of my younger brother right from his childhood. He is not polluted. We need such a dedicated leader now. Definitely my support will be to my brother Pawan Kalyan” he asserted. Interacting with mediapersons on Tuesday ahead of the release of his film ‘Godfather’, he felt that his exit from active politics and maintaining silence may help his brother to emerge as a strong leader. Stating that he did not extend his support to his brother in the past, Chiranjeevi said he may support Pawan Kalyan in the future as he is his younger brother. It may noted here that Chiranjeevi distanced from politics after the completion of his Rajya Sabha tenure. He did not make any comments on supporting the Jana Sena Party so far though his fans organised a meeting in support of Pawan Kalyan. Chiranjeevi is maintaining cordial relations with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and met him on several occasions to discuss the issues related to the film industry.