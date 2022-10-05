Rathotsavam, a visual treat to devotees

Home States Andhra Pradesh

The 35-foot mammoth wooden chariot was pulled by devotees and temple staff with the help of 4-inch thick jute ropes and hydraulic brakes along the Mada Streets surrounding the temple.

TIRUPATI: On the penultimate day of Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavams, the eighth of the nine-day festivities, Sri Malayappa Swamy, along with His Consorts seated on a high pedestal throne, was taken out in a procession around the Four Mada Streets.

On Tuesday, Rathotsavam was conducted at Tirumala, which is one of the significant rituals of the annual mega fete. The 35-foot mammoth wooden chariot was pulled by devotees and temple staff with the help of 4-inch thick jute ropes and hydraulic brakes along the Mada Streets surrounding the temple.

The Rathotsavam has a special spiritual message embedded in the Kathopanishad, which compared it to the blending of the soul with the body. Saint poet Annamacharya said a divine being that was an embodiment of all living things, was thus dragging His own chariot.

Senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala, Minister Ch Venugopala Krishna, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy, board members and a large number of devotees were present.

