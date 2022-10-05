Home States Andhra Pradesh

SP Balasubrahmanyam's statue to come up at Guntur’s Naaz Centre

But the organisation members hastily installed the statue at Lakshmipuram against the rules.

05th October 2022

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Following the controversy over removal of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s statue, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri announced that a statue of the singer will be erected at Naaz Centre.

Addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday, the GMC chief said that when the Kaladarbar organisation asked for permission to install the singer’s statue, permission was granted to erect the statue at Naaz Centre in June 2021, considering the traffic issues and to prevent any inconvenience to the commuters.

But the organisation members hastily installed the statue at Lakshmipuram against the rules. She also noted that the statue was erected near toilets at the e-bus bay in the centre, which is very inappropriate. So, the GMC officials removed the statue on Monday. She also clarified that required permissions should be taken from the committee headed by district Collector.

The municipal, town planning and R&B officials in the committee will inspect the details and issue permissions. She also suggested the organisers not to dishonour great people by erecting their statues in inappropriate places without getting the required permissions. Amaravati Kaladarbar Organisation secretary Balaswamy assured that they will set up Balu’s statue at Naaz Centre.

