Stamp duty exemption for Sada Bainamas

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, which has extended regularisation of Sada Bainamas (unregistered sale deeds) till December-end of this year, said small and marginal farmers need not pay stamp duty, including transfer duty and registration fee for getting their lands regularised.

This is a one time measure and the farmers up to a maximum extent of five cents of dry land are eligible for the exemption. Issuing orders, the Revenue Department officials said the government started the flagship programme of YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Mariyu Bhu Raksha to resurvey all the lands in the State and resolve all title related issues. During the resurvey, several applications were received from holders of unregistered sale deeds for settlement of their rights.

The orders stated that applications should be filed before the tahsildar and the regularisation process is applicable only in cases of agriculture lands located in rural areas. Regularisation of government or assigned lands will not be done.

Similarly, the transfer of lands located in municipal corporations, municipalities and nagar panchayats cannot be done. The orders further stated that no application should be rejected without conducting local inquiry with neighbouring farmers by the tahsildar concerned to determine possession.

The claims cannot be rejected due to lack of documentary evidence for possession and occupation, absence of neighbouring farmers during local inquiry, refusal of neighbouring farmers to sign on inquiry report and non-conduct of inquiry due to request for postponement of inquiry by neighbouring farmers.

The sada bainama applications should be disposed of within 30 days from the date of submission on first-in-first-out model.

