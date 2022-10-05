Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three held, 55 stolen bikes recovered from Guntur

Sattenapalli police have arrested three persons and recovered 55 stolen two-wheelers worth Rs 23.50 lakh on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

The accused were identified as V Peraiah, 30, V Gopi, 22, and J Venkateswarulu, 30, of Uppalapadu village in Palnadu district.

Disclosing the details before mediapersons, Palnadu Superintendent of Police (SP) Ravishankar Reddy said that the police noticed the trio commuting suspiciously during a vehicle check. The police identified that they were using a stolen vehicle.

The police found that the trio are accused in 55 two-wheeler theft cases reported at various police stations in Palnadu and Guntur districts in the past six months.

