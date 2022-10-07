Andhra Pradesh: Panel formed to study methods for generating higher revenue

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday constituted a committee to study and recommend methods for the Stamps and Registrations Department to generate more revenue while ensuring people-friendly flexible and transparent policies.

The panel, comprising IAS officers MT Krishna Babu, Rajat Bhargava, Neerabh Kumar Prasad and Gulzar, would study best practices in other States before submitting its report.

Addressing a review meeting of revenue-earning departments, Jagan asked officials to simplify registration procedures. “Tax payers should feel that there is transparency and the policies are flexible,” he said and called for creating awareness about services available at village secretariats and sub-registrar offices.

Mining lease holders’ issues should be solved to make mines operational. Urging to fuel the sale of vehicles, he asked officials for innovative ideas to encourage people from other States to buy vehicles in AP.

The officials said the GST collection of 28.79 per cent in Andhra Pradesh was higher than the national average of 27.8 per cent. Jagan was also told that 94.97 per cent (Rs 25,928 crore) of the targeted revenue (Rs 27,445 crore) collection was achieved till September-end.

He called for transparent and error-free tax collection. “If necessary, avail the services of professional organisations,” he suggested.

