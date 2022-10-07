Home States Andhra Pradesh

Any party which works for people welcome: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

“We are not against any region. The YSRC strongly believes that every State should develop,’’ he added.

Published: 07th October 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Welcoming Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao floating a new political party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has opined that the functioning of parties will get better if new parties emerge.

“We welcome any party which works for the people,” Sajjala said on Thursday. He, however, asserted that the YSRC is not a party which does politics for the sake of politics. “Ours is a party which is functioning in a transparent manner and that is why we have the people’s support,” he said.

Sajjala said their focus is on the development of the State and they do not want to talk about neighbouring States. “Some parties in the neighbouring States, which have left the people’s issues to the air, are criticising us,” he observed, in an indirect reference to TRS (previously BRS) leaders’ recent criticism of governance in Andhra Pradesh.  

The YSRC has only responded to the adverse remarks of political leaders on governance in the State. “We are not against any region. The YSRC strongly believes that every State should develop,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana felt that there will not be any impact of BRS on the ruling YSRC in Andhra Pradesh. “The BRS will be like any other party -- the Congress, BJP, CPI and CPM -- in Andhra Pradesh,” he added. 

Responding to the Maha Padayatra of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi from Amaravati to Arasavalli demanding that Amaravati be the sole capital of the State, Botcha reiterated that some real estate brokers are undertaking the padayatra and it is backed by the opposition TDP.

“They are undertaking padayatra for looting the public money in the name of Amaravati capital,” he remarked.

TDP leaders should answer the question of Uttarandhra people why they are opposing setting up of executive capital in Visakhapatnam as part of the decentralised development plan of the YSRC government, he demanded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp