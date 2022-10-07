Home States Andhra Pradesh

Baby delivered under leaky roof at Anakapalle wellness centre in Andhra Pradesh

As rains lashed Anakapalle district, inadequate infrastructure at a health and wellness centre in Devarapalli mandal have come to the fore.

Published: 07th October 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Anakapalle wellness centre

Officials said that repair works at the facility, sanctioned under the State government’s Nadu-Nedu programme long ago, were yet to be undertaken | EXPRESS

By Deepika Kolluru
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As rains lashed the Anakapalle district, inadequate infrastructure at a health and wellness centre in Devarapalli Mandal has come to the fore. A woman delivered her baby under a leaky roof on Wednesday night even as the remaining staff were forced to hold buckets and collect the rainwater seeping through the cracks of the roof.

It may be noted that Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu hails from this Mandal.

Officials concerned said that the repair works at the Centre, sanctioned under the State government’s Nadu-Nedu programme long ago, were yet to be undertaken. The healthcare facility caters to the medical needs of people living in the area, including tribals from the suburbs of Devarapalli.

District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr Hemanth explained that only one contractor had filed for a tender to take up repair works. However, he left the works incomplete for various reasons, which further resulted in the leaky roof.

Dr Hemanth said the R&B department will now invite tenders again and finalise them in a few days. “We expect officials to complete the works at the earliest, once the tender is finalised,” he asserted. Stating that they were facing the issue of water leakage only when it rained, the DM&HO said, “When it comes to medical facilities, everything is in place.

We will shift to temporary accommodation, once the repair works begin and will continue to attend to the patients.”Meanwhile, both the woman and her baby are reportedly doing fine, and they are the only ones being treated at the centre at the time, the staff said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anakapalle district Devarapalli Mandal Dr Hemanth
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp