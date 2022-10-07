Inter student ends life over harassment by iTDP activist in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: An intermediate student died by suicide at Tanakallu Mandal of Kadiri in Sri Sathya Sai district after she was allegedly harassed by a Mandal-level iTDP activist, police said on Thursday, a day after the incident.

In a selfie video recorded before hanging herself at her house, the girl held Rallapalli Intiyaz responsible for her death. “... no one is responsible.

Nallacheruvu Rallapalli Intiyaz, who I met on Facebook is harassing me ... my parents are not able to accept me taking photos with him ... my parents are not responsible for my death ... Nallacheruvu Rallapalli Intiyaz is responsible,’’ she reportedly said in the video.

Kadiri rural CI Siva Shakara Naik said the second-year inter-student of Model School in Mulakalacheruvu, Chittoor, and Intiyaz had been friends for the past six months. Her parents are cattle grazers in Bonthalapalli and the deceased was their only daughter.

The girl had opened a Facebook account on her father’s mobile and got in contact with Intiyaz, reportedly a close aide of former MLA of Kadiri, Kandikunta Venkata Prasad.

“My daughter took the extreme step after Intiyaz harassed her. He threatened to post her objectionable photos on social media. Police have to take stern action against him,” the girl’s father G Srinivasulu demanded. Police have registered a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and detained Intiyaz.

Meanwhile, State Women’s Commission chief Vasireddy Padma said the police have evidence of Intiyaz harassing the girl. She asked the police to take stern action against the accused. “It is clear that the accused had sought sexual favours, which she resisted,” the Padma alleged.iTDP is Opposition TDP’s digital wing. Intiyaz had been in charge of two mandals.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based

NGO: 040-66202000

