Home States Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka devotee killed in stampede, 70 injured during Banni stick fight in AP

In this process, both groups fighted  ferociously with sticks. However, none of the groups file cases against each other.

Published: 07th October 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees take part in stick during Banni fight of Wednesday | express

Devotees take part in stick during Banni fight of Wednesday | express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A devotee from Karnataka died in a stampede, and at least 70 sustained injuries during the traditional Banni stick fight held at Devaragattu hills near Sri Malamalleswara Swamy temple in Holagunda Mandal of Kurnool district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Ravindra Reddy (17), a resident of Madasuguru village, Karnataka. 

Seven injured persons were shifted to Adoni Area Government  Hospital for treatment. The other injured persons were undergoing treatment at Aluru hospital. Banni festival (traditional stick fight), also called Karrala samaram, was held in grand manner at Devaragattu hills on the outskirts of Neradiki village in Holagunda mandal on Wednesday night. 

Nearly three lakh people from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana thronged the hill to watch the festival while as many as 3,000 people clashed with each other with sticks, as part of the ‘banni’ celebrations. 

According to temple committee chairman G Sreenivasulu, Lord Siva took the form of Bhairava to kill two Rakshasas -- Mani and Mallasura. He killed the two demons by fighting with sticks and ensured that there was no problem for humanity. People believe that causing blood injuries during fights with sticks is a good omen. 

As per tradition, the villagers of Neradiki, Neranikitanda, and Kothapeta representing the followers of the lord, at midnight on Dasara, took the idols of Mala Malleswara Swamy from Devaragattu to their respective villages and villagers of Ellarti, Arikera, Maddigeri, Nitranatta, Sulavai and Hebbetam representing the followers of demons, obstructed them.

In this process, both groups fought ferociously with sticks. However, none of the groups files cases against each other. Though they fight hard on this day, they bear no personal grudge against each other. The district police department has deployed nearly 1,300 police personnel for the “peaceful” conduct of the festival. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Malamalleswara Swamy temple Holagunda Mandal Kurnool district Banni festival
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp