No change in abhishekam ticket price: Commissioner of Endowments

Kanipakam temple Executive Officer MV Suresh Babu also denied reports of hike in abhishekam ticket price.

Published: 07th October 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Endowments Commissioner M Hari Jawaharlal

Andhra Pradesh Endowments Commissioner M Hari Jawaharlal (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Following the allegation of State BJP president Somu Veerraju that the abhishekam ticket price of Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple at Kanipakam was increased abnormally, the Commissioner of Endowments M Hari Jawaharlal on Thursday clarified that there was no change in the ticket rate. 

He explained that some temple staff released an opinion collection document proposing to increase the price of abhishekam ticket Rs 700 to Rs 5,000 (RC No G1/2380/2011) on September 27 due to a lack of awareness. Action would be taken against the errant staff. Devotees can perform abhishekam directly or in virtual mode at the old ticket prices, he said. 

Kanipakam temple Executive Officer MV Suresh Babu also denied reports of a hike in abhishekam ticket prices. All puja ticket prices at the temple have remained the same. The te8mple was renovated at a cost of Rs 10 crore recently.

