Rains throw normal life out of gear in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains under the influence of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal threw normal life out of gear in coastal districts and Rayalaseema for the past three days. IMD forecast more heavy rains on Friday and Saturday.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts of North Coastal Andhra, Prakasam and Nellore of South Coastal Andhra, and Chittoor, Kadapa and Kurnool in Rayalaseema on Friday.

On Saturday, heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam in North Coastal Andhra, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur in South Coastal Andhra, Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool in Rayalaseema.

Intermittent moderate to heavy rains continued across the State since Wednesday, dampening the festive mood of people. Several minor rivers, streams and canals are in spate and water bodies are overflowing.

At several places, particularly in North Coastal Andhra districts, Prakasam, Kadapa, Anantapur, Tirupati and Nandyal, road connectivity was disrupted.

Two children were rescued at Tippepalle village in Dhamavaram Mandal of Sri Satya Sai district when auto was washed away in the flood water of River Chitravati. Some people travelling in a car from the Growth Centre to Uppugundur in Naguluppalapadu Mandal of Prakasam district were rescued using a tractor.

The car was washed away in the flood water of the Kothapeta canal. Gundlakamma, Pulivagu, Nallavagu and Jampaleru are flowing at the dangerous mark with huge inflows following heavy rains in their respective catchment areas.

Low-lying areas in most of the rain-affected districts in North Coastal Andhra, Krishna-Godavari delta region and Rayalaseema were inundated. The incessant rains resulted in the overflowing of drains. In several places, roads were flooded. People had to wade through in knee-deep water.

In some low-lying areas in Prakasam, NTR, West Godavari and Visakhapatnam, water entered the houses. With the met department forecasting more heavy rains in the next couple of days, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has alerted people as well as district administrations.

According to an IMD report, in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Thursday, heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places in Guntur. Heavy rains lashed one or two places in Prakasam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Krishna and West Godavari in Coastal Andhra, and Anantapur and Kadapa in Rayalaseema. Moderate to heavy rains were reported in several parts of the State.

The highest rainfall of 12 cm was reported at Repalle in the Bapatla district, followed by 11 cm at Konkanamitla, 10 cm at Cumbum and Bestavaripeta in Prakasam, and 9 cm at S Kota in Vizianagaram. Rainfall up to 8 cm was reported at several places in both Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema districts.

