Home States Andhra Pradesh

Return bank guarantees to firm: Andhra Pradesh High Court

The government counsel said there were discrepancies in the quantum of sand mined as claimed by the firm and verification done by officials.

Published: 07th October 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

AP High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court has said the government cannot force a contracting company to extend its contract against the agreement reached and it cannot convert bank guarantees of the firm into cash if the latter fails to comply with the rules.

The orders were given by the court over a petition filed by Reach Dredging Limited, which secured a contract to mine sand in the Krishna river near Prakasam Barrage.

Though it got seven reaches, the agreement was made with respect to three only. As per the agreement, the government has to allot 40 acres of land to stock the sand mined, but only 20 acres were allotted. As the stock point got filled, the company informed the same to water resources department and submitted bills for Rs 3.11 crore. The officials refused the pay the bills after which the company filed the petition in court.

Petitioner’s counsel VRN Prasanth informed the court that the officials were threatening to convert the bank guarantees into cash. The government counsel said there were discrepancies in the quantum of sand mined as claimed by the firm and verification done by officials.

The bills are kept pending to ascertain the facts, he said. The government should return the bank guarantees to the firm, the court ruled.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AP High Court Krishna river Prakasam bank guarantees
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp