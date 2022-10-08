Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh govt to bring 808 more procedures under Arogyasri on October 15

Published: 08th October 2022 05:46 AM

Andhra Pradesh minister Vidadala Rajani

Andhra Pradesh minister Vidadala Rajani (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health Vidadala Rajani said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch another 808 medical procedures under the Arogyasri scheme in addition to the existing 2,446.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, the minister said 3,254 procedures will be available under the scheme from October 15.

She alleged that the Chandrababu Naidu government introduced only 117 procedures in addition to the 942 introduced by the YS Raja Shekhar Reddy government. Now, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has enhanced the number of services to 3,254.

The State government has been spending Rs 2,000 crore per annum on Arogyasri and about Rs 6,000 crore has been spent so far.  She asserted that they revamped PHCs, UPHCs, CHCs, Village Health Clinics, government hospitals, and women and child hospitals across the state under the Nadu-Nedu scheme.   

The State government has started the construction of 16 medical colleges and one Tribal Medical college in addition to the 11 medical colleges, which were renovated by spending  Rs 3,820 crore. The government is spending Rs 16,000 crore per annum under the Nadu-Nedu, she added.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government is working hard for the development of the medical sector, but some media houses, which are working for TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, are criticising the government. She suggested the media report only after an inquiry.

Comments

