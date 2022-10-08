Exclusive bike-taxi app for women in Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Drop easy, an exclusive mobile application developed to help women safely travel from one part of the city to another, was launched in Rajamahendravaram on Friday. In a first-of-its-kind service, the app offers a fleet of bike taxis, driven only by women, round the clock within a radius of 10 km in the city.

Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Chairperson Sharmila Reddy launched the application. The app is the brainchild of Vallepu Padmavathi. She led a team of youngsters, V Anuradha, V Durga Rao, P Murali, Rohit and Deekshit, who helped develop Drop Easy, a pilot project which has a fleet of 10 bikes.

“The idea was to offer safe and comfortable transport options for women, especially when they have to commute to the railway station or the airport. The bike taxi can easily accommodate a passenger and one bag,” Padmavathi explained.

She added that they would extend the service to women in Vijayawada, Anantapur, Visakhapatnam and Guntakal soon. Asked about safety measures taken for women riders, Padmavathi said the police department has provided them with good support. She said, they will charge Rs 8 per km.

“The service is not just cheaper, but comfortable as well. I feel women would rather prefer riding pillion with a woman rider than take an auto late in the night,” V Anuradha said. Sharmila Reddy lauded the developers of the app for choosing Rajamahendravaram to implement the innovative plan.

