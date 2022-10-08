Focus on scientific disposal of garbage, says CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Underlining the need for effective sanitation practices and garbage disposal systems in all civic bodies of the State, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to ensure that people do not suffer due to garbage stations.

Taking stock of cleanliness, waste and plastic management, sewage treatment and beautification with officials of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department at a review meeting at his camp office on Friday, he instructed them to inspect the condition of roads in view of incessant rains in the State.

A special drive should be conducted for the complete restoration of damaged roads in the State by May 31. The officials should lay emphasis on the maintenance of dump yards on scientific lines to see that the general public does not face any inconvenience. Reports of facilities that need to be provided to the general public in the civic bodies should be compiled, he stressed.

Taking stock of the flood protection wall constructed on the bank of Krishna river downstream of Prakasam Barrage, the Chief Minister directed the department to take steps to prevent the flow of drainage water along the retaining wall. He further instructed them to develop greenery and arrange lighting along the retaining wall to give a pleasant look.

Reminding the officials that the government has banned vinyl banners, Jagan instructed the district collectors to hold awareness meetings with the business community for its effective implementation. He further asked them to encourage the use of cloth banners instead of vinyl ones. If necessary the flex banner printers should be provided loans and subsidies to upgrade their machinery, he said.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to prepare layouts in all constituencies for the construction of Jagananna Smart Townships. Senior officials of the MAUD Department were directed to hold review meetings with the district collectors in this regard. All basic facilities such as water, drainage and electricity should be provided first in Jagananna colonies before establishing sewage treatment plants, he suggested.

He also asked the officials to take up the beautification of all the roads leading to Ambedkar Park in Vijayawada. Later, the beautification works should be taken up in Visakhapatnam. The officials informed him about the progress of beautification works of the road between Gannavaram Airport and Vijayawada.

Jagan also reviewed the implementation of the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku and Bhu Raksha scheme in urban areas and YSR Cheyutha.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Municipal Administration Commissioner Praveen Kumar, Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, APUFIDC MD Lakshmi Shah, Swatchh Andhra Corporation MD P Sampath Kumar and other officials attended the review meeting.

