Gang abducts newly-wed lady doctor in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A Gang of unidentified men barged into the house of a newly-wed doctor couple at Mohan Reddy Colony in Chandragiri here, assaulted the husband, and abducted the woman around midnight on Thursday.

Police suspected that the relatives of the woman, Sushma, might have sent the gang since she had married Mohan Krishna against their wishes.

The doctor couple has been in a relationship since their MBBS days and got married two months ago. After their wedding, the couple settled down in Chandragiri, Mohan’s village. The woman hailed from Guntur. According to the groom’s relatives, Sushma’s parents were opposed to their relationship. They had even tried to take her back earlier.

In a police complaint, Mohan’s relatives said around 30 unidentified men barged into their house, assaulted the groom and his family, and forcefully took away the woman. The gang also damaged the furniture in the house. Investigators visited the scene and filed a case. Chandragiri police are probing the case.

