Health Minister lays stone for MCH block at Guntur GGH in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Health Minister Vidadala Rajini on Friday laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) block on the premises of Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH).

As beds at the existing mother and child care ward in the hospital are not sufficient, the Guntur Medical Alumni of North America (GMCANA) has come forward to construct a new block.

In 2018, it was decided that the State government will contribute Rs 35 crore and Rs 30 crore will be borne by the GMCANA. However, due to various reasons, the construction works were halted. Later, the GMCANA members decided to completely fund the project and entered into an MoU with the State government in June this year.

A G+5 building in 2,69,245 square feet of land on the premises of Guntur GGH with as many as 597 beds, including 300 beds in the maternity ward, 200 beds in the child care unit, 27 PICU, 30 SICU, 40 NICU beds, modern infrastructure will be set up at a cost of Rs 86.80 crore.

Along with this, 30 classrooms and an assembly hall with a capacity of facilitating 300 people will also be constructed in the building. The State government will set up all required modern equipment at the block.

Following the huge donation of Rs 20 crore provided by Dr Uma Devi Gavini, the block was named after her deceased husband Dr Kaanuri Ramachandra Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, the Health Minister said that the State government is giving utmost importance to the development of the health sector and providing the best healthcare to the common people. Following this, Rs 16 crore were allotted for the development of infrastructure at the GGH.

She lauded the efforts of the GMCANA in the development of the hospital. GMCANA members, health department officials, local public representatives and hospital officials were also present.

