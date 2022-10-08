IAS probationers told to take admin to doorstep in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested to IAS probationers of the 2021 batch to take governance to the doorstep of people while making themselves always available to commoners.

Probationers P Dhatri Reddy, Y Megha Swarup, Prakhar Jain, G Vidyadhari, Siva Narayana Sarma, Asutosh Srivastava, Apoorva Bharat, Rahul Meena and S Prasant Kumar met the Chief Minister at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday.

The probationers are meeting departmental heads and senior IAS officers as part of an official exercise to acquaint themselves with the administrative procedures and policies.

They also called on Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena, Special Chief Secretary (Finance) SS Rawat, Principal Secretary (Water Resources) Shashi Bhushan Kumar and other senior officials at the Secretariat. They also examined the voter enrolment and revision of voters’ list in Tadikonda mandal of Guntur district.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested to IAS probationers of the 2021 batch to take governance to the doorstep of people while making themselves always available to commoners. Probationers P Dhatri Reddy, Y Megha Swarup, Prakhar Jain, G Vidyadhari, Siva Narayana Sarma, Asutosh Srivastava, Apoorva Bharat, Rahul Meena and S Prasant Kumar met the Chief Minister at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday. The probationers are meeting departmental heads and senior IAS officers as part of an official exercise to acquaint themselves with the administrative procedures and policies. They also called on Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena, Special Chief Secretary (Finance) SS Rawat, Principal Secretary (Water Resources) Shashi Bhushan Kumar and other senior officials at the Secretariat. They also examined the voter enrolment and revision of voters’ list in Tadikonda mandal of Guntur district.